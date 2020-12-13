Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in GDS by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in GDS by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in GDS by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in GDS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Get GDS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $91.09 on Friday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $100.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.17 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.31). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDS shares. Raymond James increased their target price on GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub raised GDS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.