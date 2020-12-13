Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,051,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482,477 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 42,991.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,283,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,552 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,049,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,098 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 191.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,746,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,154,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,034,000 after purchasing an additional 410,695 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $57.52 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.11.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

