Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 4,687 First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTRI opened at $11.90 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $12.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

