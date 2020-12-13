Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

FCPT opened at $29.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.49. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.77. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.45% and a return on equity of 10.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.77%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

