Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 1,450.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at $919,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RHS opened at $151.29 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $152.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.22.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.