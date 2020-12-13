Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 95.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.1% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 151.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $70.65 on Friday. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $42.34 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.19.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

