Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,368,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $896,359,000 after purchasing an additional 705,855 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 250.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 147,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,744,000 after acquiring an additional 20,840 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $2,556,190.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,921.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $597,458.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,244.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,922 shares of company stock worth $8,218,596. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $147.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $91.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -821.22, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.08 and its 200 day moving average is $142.56. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIS. KeyCorp increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.72.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

