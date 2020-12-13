Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 3,135 Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 6.5% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 159,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.4% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 460,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,787,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.13.

RGA stock opened at $118.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $55.39 and a 1-year high of $167.74.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.