Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SILJ. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $96,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $181,000.

NYSEARCA:SILJ opened at $14.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $17.21.

