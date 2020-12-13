Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2020 // Comments off

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SILJ. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $96,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $181,000.

NYSEARCA:SILJ opened at $14.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $17.21.

See Also: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.