Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 643 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CAE were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of CAE by 9.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of CAE by 5.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $24.41 on Friday. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 135.62, a P/E/G ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.71.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $528.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.72 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CAE from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CAE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial cut CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on CAE from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

