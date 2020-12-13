Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 57 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 32,623.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 15,265 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $256.37 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $123.28 and a 12 month high of $257.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.70.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

