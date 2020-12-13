Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 185 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 33.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 495.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 161,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,010,000 after buying an additional 14,733 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 227,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,185,000 after buying an additional 25,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VOX stock opened at $119.35 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $66.51 and a 1 year high of $120.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.88.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.