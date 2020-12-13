Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 817 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.3% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,672 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,889,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,587.67.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,116.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.26, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,157.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3,053.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

