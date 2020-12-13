Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPB. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.63.

Shares of CPB opened at $47.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.52. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $292,025.25. 35.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 11.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 131.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 319,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

