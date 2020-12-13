California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 747 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 220,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $34,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $191.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $198.16.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.08.

In related news, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total value of $59,228.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,925.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $3,948,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,619 shares of company stock worth $7,392,680 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.