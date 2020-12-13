California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,352 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 813,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Valero Energy worth $35,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 888.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 52.0% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. CSFB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.07.

Shares of VLO opened at $59.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.87. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $98.03. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.89.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

