California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 292,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $43,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 13.5% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.0% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 15.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,556,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,298,000 after purchasing an additional 725,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 43.6% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 44,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. Truist lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.13.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $162.36 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $229.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.49. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.97.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.09%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.