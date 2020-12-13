California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Republic Services worth $34,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,172,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Republic Services by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,687,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,360,000 after acquiring an additional 514,494 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Republic Services by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,944,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,328,000 after acquiring an additional 469,515 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth $34,592,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Republic Services by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,022,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,951,000 after acquiring an additional 350,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:RSG opened at $94.98 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.26. The company has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

Republic Services declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

