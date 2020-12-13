California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,198 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of CrowdStrike worth $37,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $175.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.79. The company has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of -366.49 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $181.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, FBN Securities upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.57.

In other CrowdStrike news, COO Colin Black sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $203,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 11,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $1,487,090.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 828,192 shares of company stock worth $121,886,545 over the last 90 days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

