California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Atlassian worth $40,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Pritchard Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $232.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.09. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $110.01 and a one year high of $235.17. The firm has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.12, a PEG ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $459.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

