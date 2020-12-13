California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 8,696 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 630,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $38,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 714.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.77.

Shares of O opened at $60.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $84.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jan 21 dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

