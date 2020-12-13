California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 85,422 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,422 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Yum China worth $38,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Yum China by 32.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 3.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Yum China by 3.6% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Yum China by 2.6% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Yum China by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.81.

YUMC opened at $56.79 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $60.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average of $53.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.77%.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $116,688.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $157,109.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

