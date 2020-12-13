California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 41,028 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,028 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Moderna worth $36,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Moderna by 26.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,194,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Moderna by 4,059.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 53,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,572,000. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 3,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $699,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,554,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,766,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $1,228,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,956,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,170,072.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 603,021 shares of company stock valued at $50,780,024 in the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRNA opened at $156.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.96. The company has a market cap of $62.10 billion, a PE ratio of -96.87 and a beta of 0.53. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $108.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.16.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

