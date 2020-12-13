California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 3,588 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $36,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,995,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $961,997,000 after buying an additional 575,561 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 995.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 279,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,241,000 after buying an additional 253,765 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 71.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,149,000 after buying an additional 229,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 44.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. 140166 dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $273.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.89.

In related news, CFO Eric Dey sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.13, for a total transaction of $340,256.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,193.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT opened at $273.68 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.51 and a 52-week high of $329.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.66 and its 200-day moving average is $250.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.47.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $585.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

