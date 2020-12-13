California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 25,640 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,728,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 25,640 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Kinder Morgan worth $45,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 754,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after buying an additional 17,776 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,732,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,616 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 62,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 167,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of KMI opened at $14.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.99. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

