California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 20,962 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 689,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,962 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Edison International were worth $35,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,055,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,066,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277,176 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Edison International in the second quarter valued at $137,657,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 13.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,901,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $646,376,000 after buying an additional 1,392,290 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Edison International by 29.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,832,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,866,000 after buying an additional 868,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 13.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,864,000 after buying an additional 695,568 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EIX opened at $62.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.47. Edison International has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 54.26%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EIX. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

