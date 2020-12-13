California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 20,111 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,640,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,111 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.19% of American International Group worth $45,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in American International Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 718,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 30,491 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth $1,825,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth $212,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth $807,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 26.0% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 368,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on AIG. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on American International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group I. American purchased 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group stock opened at $38.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.94. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.