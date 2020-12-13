California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 11,639 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Roku worth $36,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Roku from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.04.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $56,172.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,172.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 68,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.68, for a total transaction of $19,598,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,915 shares in the company, valued at $28,829,397.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 210,967 shares of company stock worth $53,149,211. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $330.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of -287.71 and a beta of 1.81. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $331.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.