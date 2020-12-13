California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of VeriSign worth $37,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 6.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 718,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,228,000 after purchasing an additional 46,611 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 559.1% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 45.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 11.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 875.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other VeriSign news, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 5,992 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total transaction of $1,281,029.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,783 shares in the company, valued at $30,097,997.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.64, for a total transaction of $1,233,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 880,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,145,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,057 shares of company stock valued at $7,877,553. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of VeriSign from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VeriSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.80.

VeriSign stock opened at $209.99 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.77 and a 12-month high of $221.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.33.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

