California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,588 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.21% of Akamai Technologies worth $38,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 211.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 577.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AKAM opened at $103.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.06. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $120.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $792.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $579,855.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,575.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.74.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

