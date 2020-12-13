California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of W.W. Grainger worth $34,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 417.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total transaction of $5,308,349.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,707,733.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.86.

GWW stock opened at $403.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $427.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

