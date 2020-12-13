California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 486,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Hilton Worldwide worth $41,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth $534,162,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 322.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,604,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,460 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth $88,875,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 69.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth $81,373,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $467,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,971,385 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Argus raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

HLT opened at $104.74 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $116.73. The company has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of -90.29, a PEG ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.54.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.30 million. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The company’s revenue was down 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

