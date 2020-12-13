California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,932 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Citrix Systems worth $35,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,962,134 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $821,045,000 after purchasing an additional 106,389 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,198,462 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $440,460,000 after purchasing an additional 122,797 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,353,014 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $186,324,000 after purchasing an additional 167,989 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,176,122 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $154,886,000 after purchasing an additional 295,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,000,298 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $147,174,000 after purchasing an additional 174,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.93.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total transaction of $811,037.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,261,988.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.76, for a total transaction of $259,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,358,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,941 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTXS opened at $130.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.75. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

