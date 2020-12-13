California State Teachers Retirement System Has $47.60 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,059,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,877 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $47,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after buying an additional 143,305 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 540.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 62,813 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 20,634 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 100,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 36,418 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,218,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,314,000 after buying an additional 305,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB opened at $22.94 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.50.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. HSBC cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.39.

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $65,790.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,320.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $109,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,874.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

