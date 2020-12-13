California State Teachers Retirement System Has $46.25 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 740,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,457 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Otis Worldwide worth $46,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $2,219,018,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $364,331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $335,666,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $252,902,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,955.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,035,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,540 shares during the last quarter.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS stock opened at $63.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion and a PE ratio of 33.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.79 and its 200-day moving average is $61.42. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OTIS. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.