California State Teachers Retirement System Has $45.56 Million Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $45,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,859,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,915,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,038 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,041,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,262 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,423,000 after acquiring an additional 360,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 25.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,573,000 after buying an additional 289,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth approximately $31,472,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $188.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $175.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.38. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $195.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $168,438.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,633 shares in the company, valued at $827,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total transaction of $1,120,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

