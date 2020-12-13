California State Teachers Retirement System Has $44.45 Million Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Aptiv worth $44,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 21.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,277,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,281,340,000 after buying an additional 5,157,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,871,848,000 after buying an additional 947,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,191,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,026,006,000 after buying an additional 318,451 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in Aptiv by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,500,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $504,329,000 after purchasing an additional 145,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter worth $417,295,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $122.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.99 and a 200-day moving average of $90.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $125.76. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 2.24.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total value of $418,360.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,607,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Aptiv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aptiv from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.25.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

