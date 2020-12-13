California State Teachers Retirement System Has $43.04 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 781,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,344 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.19% of Welltower worth $43,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in Welltower by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 67,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 614.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 16,898 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 50,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 42,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 672,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,790,000 after acquiring an additional 184,262 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

NYSE WELL opened at $64.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.42 and a 200-day moving average of $56.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $89.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.65%.

In related news, Director Philip L. Hawkins acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $351,627.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Mizuho downgraded Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $63.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.91.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.