California State Teachers Retirement System Has $39.85 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,383,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,605 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Corteva worth $39,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Corteva by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Corteva by 133.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

NYSE:CTVA opened at $38.39 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.40.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Corteva from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Corteva from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Argus upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Corteva from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.70.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $469,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,306 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.