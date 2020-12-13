California State Teachers Retirement System Has $39.64 Million Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,056,962 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 15,386 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Southwest Airlines worth $39,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 57.9% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $45.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average is $37.92.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.65 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

