California State Teachers Retirement System Has $39.41 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Copart were worth $39,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Copart by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Copart by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $116.98 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $130.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.32 and its 200-day moving average is $101.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPRT. Northcoast Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist raised their price objective on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

