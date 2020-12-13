California State Teachers Retirement System Has $39.20 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of The Hershey worth $39,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in The Hershey by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 665.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 21,207 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 221,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,568,000 after acquiring an additional 25,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $149.11 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $161.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.86. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

HSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Hershey from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.13.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $350,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,168,127.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,756 shares of company stock worth $1,107,182 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

