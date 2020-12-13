California State Teachers Retirement System Has $38.62 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 547,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $38,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 601.1% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on LYB shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Truist raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.09.

LYB stock opened at $88.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.25. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $95.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.46.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $156,268.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $116,601.12. Insiders sold a total of 94,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,374 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.