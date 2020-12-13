California State Teachers Retirement System Has $37.75 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 636,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,028 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in State Street were worth $37,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in State Street by 74.2% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in State Street by 46.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in State Street by 131.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in State Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in State Street by 30.2% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street stock opened at $72.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.47. State Street Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. ValuEngine cut State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised State Street from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

