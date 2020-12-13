California State Teachers Retirement System Has $35.46 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,183,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of The Kraft Heinz worth $35,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.17, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.50. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $36.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

In related news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van bought 13,849,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.38 per share, for a total transaction of $420,742,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KHC. B. Riley raised The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised The Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Guggenheim raised The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, DZ Bank raised The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

