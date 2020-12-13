California State Teachers Retirement System Has $34.52 Million Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Entergy worth $34,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 333.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ETR. Wolfe Research raised Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Entergy from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.14.

ETR opened at $102.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $135.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.73 and a 200 day moving average of $101.76.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

