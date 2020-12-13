California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 443,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,379 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $45,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 15,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 54,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after buying an additional 13,272 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 22.1% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 16,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at $1,171,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $140.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.52.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.3685 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 28.38%.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $366,426.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,373.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $296,558.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698 over the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.79.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

