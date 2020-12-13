California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 283.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,447 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.49% of Match Group worth $45,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Match Group by 985.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $148.11 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $148.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.71.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $639.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $1,751,505.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 338,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,120,151.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $2,808,733.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,379.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,243 shares of company stock valued at $10,615,179 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 7th. ValuEngine raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Match Group from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.55.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

