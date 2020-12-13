California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,514 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Okta worth $44,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Okta by 12.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 127.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Okta by 4.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 607,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,834,000 after buying an additional 24,279 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Okta by 4,165.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 198,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,430,000 after buying an additional 193,717 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 24.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $252.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of -132.82 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $258.75.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total transaction of $11,863,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,285,051.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total transaction of $3,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,479 shares of company stock valued at $68,956,967. 12.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OKTA has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.84.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

