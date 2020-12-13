California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 3,958 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $35,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter worth $9,433,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter valued at $109,456,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 10.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 469,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,763,000 after acquiring an additional 43,603 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter valued at $80,389,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,994,000 after acquiring an additional 15,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Wayfair news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 93,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $28,518,282.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total value of $921,941.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,800.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 429,214 shares of company stock valued at $127,672,064. 30.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair raised Wayfair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Argus upped their price target on Wayfair from $225.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. DA Davidson raised Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.38.

NYSE:W opened at $243.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of -34.90, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $349.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.61.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

